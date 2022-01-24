Buncrana garda appeal for owner of dog

A lovely female dog which was found doing laps of Buncrana town is now lapping up the attention at Buncrana Garda Station.
To claim ownership, please contact gardaí on 074 93 20540.
Proof of ownership will be requested from those who come to collect her.
