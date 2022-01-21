Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 21, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Norman Ingram, Drumnagahan, Clar, Donegal Town. Funeral arrangements later

The sudden death has occurred of Kieran Whelan, Baltimore,Maryland, USA and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Beloved only son of his heartbroken parents Carol and Michael, brother to Andrea and Stephanie and husband to Yanna, adored Uncle of Shane, Melissa and Tyla, a treasured nephew and cousin,and missed by his many friends here in Ballyshannon, USA and around the world.

He simply was the greatest showman…

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Kieran will be reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd,

Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, F94 ED21 on Saturday From 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Sunday from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at 12.15pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 1.00pm Funeral Mass.

Kieran’s Funeral cortege will travel via Cluain Barron on the way to St. Patrick’s Church. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Kieran’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

The death has occurred of Hugh Kelly, 1 Beechwood Ave, Letterkenny F92 DD5E.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 22 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral. Internment afterwards to Conwell Cemetery.

According to restrictions house private to nejghbours and family members.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o Con Mc Daid Funeral Director or any family member.

The death has taken place of Damien McFadden, son of Helen and the late John Mcfadden RIP, 16 Lisowen Green, Buncrana.

Brother of Stephen, John, Shauna and Barry.

Remains reposing at his Mother’s residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 22 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please continue to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Funeral mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Michael Mc Glinchey, 19 ONolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Jane, much loved father of Michael, Angela, Gerald, Kevin, Marie and Aiden and brother of Kevin and the late Lily, Phonsie, Tommy, Packie, Bernie and Bridie.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house is private to family and friends only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nuala Sheils (née McGinty), Carnamuggagh Letterkenny and formerly Owey Island.

Predeceased by her daughter Margaret, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Charlie, daughters Marian (Letterkenny), Frances (Belfast), Bernadette (Derry), Patricia Anne (London), Loretta (London) and Christina (Derry), sons-in-law, grandchildren great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

The death has occurred peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, of Jean Fitzgerald (née McClafferty), Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Church Hill, Letterkenny.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Helen, Anne and Desmond. Sadly missed by her family, sister Sally, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass takes place on Friday in St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road at 10am, followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Mass can also be seen via the link https://www.stjohnsclontarf.ie/webcam/

The Cremation Service can also be seen via the link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vincent Mc Gahern, 232 Town Parks, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Bernadette, and much loved father to Catherine, Emma, Damien and Stephen, cherished brother of Kevin, Mary, John, Michael, Agnes, Jim, Liam, Anne, and the late Tess, Betty, Edward, Joseph, and Rosaleen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be strictly private to the family and close friends only please.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Brian Gallagher (Brian Shéamuis) Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his sister Nóra. Sadly missed by his sisters; Maighread O’Toole (Carrickataskin), Annie Ferry (Cró na gCuigeadh), Alice McCafferty (Crolly), Máire Dunne (London) and Kathleen Gallagher (Carrickataskin), his brothers; Dominick (Carrickataskin) and Séamus (London), his nephew, Martin Gallagher (Washington DC), nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at www.belltron.com

Wake will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Enquiries to Gillespie Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Lafferty (née Ward), Shannon, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving her daughter Maureen Gallagher's home, Dooras, Ballindrait on Friday at 11.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family, friends and neighbours only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish website http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frank Kilpatrick.

His remains are reposing at 4 Racecourse, Kilmacrenan.

Cremation will take place at 1.30pm on Friday in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors.

Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

