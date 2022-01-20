'Carers should be given the €1,000 for the work they have done as well'

Those in receipt of the carers' support grant will also qualify for ought to qualify for €1,000 bonus payment announced by Government this week, a Donegal deputy has said.

News of a once-off tax free payment is to be paid to healthcare workers and frontline worker has been welcomed by many in the healthcare sector however there is uncertainty about who exactly will qualify for the cash bonus. Payment will also apply to student nurses but on a pro rata approach, depending on their length of placement. The payment will include Defence Forces personnel who conducted testing during the height of the crisis.

Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, has today called on the Government to extend the €1,000 pandemic bonus to carers as well.

Raising the issue with the Tánaiste during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil, Teachta Doherty said:

“Yesterday, the government announced that some healthcare workers will receive a €1,000 bonus payment for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am sure that this is welcome news for those that will receive it, but there remains much ambiguity about who will qualify; and the government have been very unclear about this in the past twenty-four hours.

“Some nurses, such as those who work in GP practices, look set to be excluded. I believe that is wrong. They too have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic and deserve recognition. And, I would appreciate clarity on how exactly it will be determined who will be able to receive the payment. What about cleaners in hospitals who are not directly employed by the HSE, and other agency staff?"

He said the group who 'feel most let down by their omission' are family carers.

“Family carers provide care that is very specialised, very intense and very intimate. And of course they deserve recognition. Over the course of the past two years, carers have seen respite curtailed; as well as access to day centres for those they care for. This increased the already massive workload for all family carers and as a consequence, saved the State money. Their care already saves the State hundreds of millions of euros every year," he said.

He said that family carers do not get the benefit of bank holidays so the newly announced public holiday will do little to benefit them.

“Their role is 24/7. Their extraordinary efforts during this pandemic must be recognised. So, I am asking you will you do the right thing and move to ensure that those in receipt of the carers support grant will also qualify for this €1,000 bonus payment? It is the very least that they deserve," he said.