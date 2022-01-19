The heritage council’s community heritage grant scheme is open to the people of Donegal

The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme is now open for applications from people across Donegal.

This year, people will see an increase in the overall allocation to the scheme which has increased from €1 million in 2021 to €1.5 million in 2022. A set minimum grant request of €2,000 and an increase in the maximum request from €15,000 to €20,000 has been introduced. Second and third level institutions can apply this year. Funding to primary schools is allocated through the Heritage in Schools programme.

Eligible projects will now include traditional and craft skills to increase knowledge and awareness, enhance skillsets, and build capacity in this area. Heritage groups will be delighted to hear that they can use funding for the development of their websites. Experience from the 2021 Community Heritage Grants scheme final reporting has shown instances where groups do not have an adequately functioning website to showcase and promote their projects and the heritage of their area. Only projects that can be commenced after an offer date in mid-April and completed before September 19, 2022, can be considered under this scheme.

The scheme is open to voluntary and community groups including not for profit trusts, heritage-related non-governmental organisations, museum standards programme for Ireland (MSPI) participants, adopt a Monument Programme participants and second and third level educational bodies (excludes private institutions).

The closing date for applications is February 16, 2022 at 5pm through the Heritage Council’s online grants system.

You can click here for the application form. You can click here for webinar.

You can also access the informative webinar by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ YiXd7X1vRHWa8zpUu5pqNA



