BREAKING: Man's body discovered in Buncrana laneway

The scene has been preserved and the office of the State Pathologist notified
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this evening of Friday, January, 14 in Buncrana.
At approximately 7:30pm, the body of a man in his 50s was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in Buncrana. The body remains at the scene.
The scene is currently preserved and will remain preserved overnight. The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and both will attend the scene tomorrow.
A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
