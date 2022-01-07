Here's the Donegal team - as per programme - to take on Down in McKenna Cup

Carndonagh's Conor O'Donnell is in from the start for Donegal
Donegal manager Declan Bonner has named the following team to take on Down in their Dr McKenna Cup opener this evening in Ballybofey. Throw-in 7:30pm.
1 Michael Lynch (Gaoth Dobhair)
2 Caolan Ward (St Eunan's)
3 Brendan McCole (St Naul's)
4 Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)
5 Tony McCleneghan (Moville)
6 Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs)
7 Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill)
8 Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)
9 Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana)
10 Eamon Doherty (St Eunan's)
11 Peadar Mogan (St Naul's)
12 Shane O'Donnell (St Eunan's)
13 Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)
14 Charlie McGuinness (Naomh Conaill)
15 Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh)
Subs:
16 Shaun Patton (St Eunan's)
17 Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill)
18 Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)
19 Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba)
20 Michael Langan (St Michael's)
21 Ethan O'Donnell (Naomh Conaill)
22 Caolan McColgan (Naomh Padraig, Muff)
23 Rory O'Donnell (Milford)
24 Jamies Grant (Termon)
25 Mark Curran (Dungloe)
26 Ryan McFadden (Termon)
