RACING: The best bets for Sunday's cards at Cork and Fairyhouse

An excellent double-bill of action takes centre-stage on Sunday afternoon with Cork and Fairyhouse playing host to some top-quality Pattern company racing.

Fairyhouse have a seven-race Jump card that gets underway at 1.45pm and concludes at 5.15pm, whilst Cork stages a competitive Flat meeting with racing starting at 2.05pm and concluding at 5.30pm.

We have previewed the pick of the racing, including the Group and Graded contests at both meetings. You can check out the latest betting at Betfair.

At Cork, the €40,000 Cork Stakes looks a fascinating event in which Logo Hunter looks a leading player for Michael Browne. The four-year-old has been a stable star for the trainer, recording successive Listed victories at Cork and Naas over five furlongs last time, before not being disgraced when fifth at the Curragh in Group company in July. He makes his return to action here and looks sure to be a leading player in a race which features Mooneista who chased home Logo Hunter on a number of occasions last term, but also tasted glory in Group company at the Curragh.

Laugh A Minute won in fine style at the Curragh last time out and also warrants respect along with Twilight Spinner who was second on debut for Joseph O’Brien at the Curragh in September, Commonwealth Cup third Measure Of Magic and Tereza Mendoza.

Over at Fairyhouse, one of the highlights on the card is a €22,500 Listed Mares Chase at 2.20pm. Jeremys Flame was a smart winner over Dolcita at Thurles in February and the pair are set to reoppose in this event. Other leading contenders are Darrens Hope who was second to Lifetime Ambition in a Graded contest at Limerick last week.

The €40,000 Grade Two Novice Hurdle (3.30pm) is another competitive event. Ash Tree Meadow was second to The Little Yank last time out and is open to more progress, whilst Dermot Weld saddles Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight who makes his third start over timber. Willie Mullins has three runners in the races, headed by Berkshire Royal who finished second in Graded company last time out. Mullins also saddles Arctic Warrior who won a handicaop at Wexford in March and the unexposed Bronn who filled second at Navan when last seen.

Another €40,000 Grade Two Novice Hurdle (4.05pm) features Dartington who was rated 73 on the Flat, but recorded a first win over hurdles when successful at Navan on heavy ground in March. Largy Debut is another interesting contender having beaten Kilcruit on hurdling debut. However, he has struggled in two subsequent starts. The Tide Turns failed to fire when well-beaten in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham, but he remains an interesting contender going forward. Flame Bearer has won his last two starts and is deeply respected, whilst Willie Mullins has three runners courtesy of Deploy The Getaway, course cand distance scorer Ha D’Or and Hawai Game.

Cork best bets

NAP: 3:12: Logo Hunter

Next Best: 3:47: Beauty Crescent

Fairyhouse Selections

NAP: 4:05: Flame Bearer

Next Best: 1:15: Level Neverending