WATCH: British Media claim Rachael Blackmore as 'Greatest Briton'

WATCH: British Media claim Rachael Blackmore
GB News have nominated Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore for the "Greatest Briton" award.
Blackmore, who hails from Killenaule in County Tipperary, was controversially nominated for a British award alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and MP Jeremy Hunt.
The female Irish jockey recently won the Cheltenham Gold Cup onboard A Plus Tard as she continues to impress in the horse racing world.
Watch the cringe-worthy clip below:
The Dan Wootton Tonight panel nominate today's Greatest Briton:— GB News (@GBNEWS) March 22, 2022
Rachael Blackmore
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Jeremy Hunt MP
GB News on YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/pGsjZ0ZIHA
