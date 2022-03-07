RACING: Top tips and analysis for today's card at Leopardstown

Leopardstown host their second National Hunt card in as many days, with 109 horses declared across eight races, and €105,500 in prize-money on offer.

The meeting gets underway at 1.25pm, with the final race at 5.20pm - bet on horse racing here.

On the Chase course, the ground is Yielding - it’s Yielding, Good to Yielding in places along the Hurdles route.

Worth €20,000, the most valuable race on the card is the two-mile Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle (2.35pm), with seven going to post.

Glengouly beat Sam’s Choice over two-and-a-half miles at Gowran Park in January and while the latter looked suited to the longer trip, Willie Mullins’ six-year-old will likely be better for this half-mile reduction.

Pinkerton has won two of his three career starts, including over hurdles at the first time of asking, when he got the better of John Cannon. He was third to the unbeaten Journey With Me last time out and he looks like the pick on form.

The consistent John Cannon needs to improve his jumping at the business end, but would pose a major threat if he can get it all together, with the blinkers trialed.

Peaceful Sunday beat John Cannon last time and enters calculations if that win is a catalyst for improvement. Making up the field are Diamond Union and I Don’t Get It.

One of the more competitive races of the afternoon is the two-mile Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, with a full field due to jump off at 3.10pm.

Bonnie Kellie won impressively at Punchestown in January, and ran well behind Two Shoe Tom shortly after. She carries 6lb less this time around and is one of the least exposed in this contest. Mastermind has had the beating of a few of these and has dropped to a dangerous mark based on last month’s Naas run.

Red Ball Of Fire hasn’t run since winning at Sligo in October - one of two wins there in 2021 - and may improve for the first-time tongue-tie. Golden Spear ran very well at Naas at the end of January and has slipped down to a very tempting

mark.

Union Park is the other one to enter calculations, based on some consistent efforts in defeat since his last win, back in July.

At 4.20pm is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase, over two miles and a furlong, and seven runners.

There is no doubting Mt Leinster - who has been keeping some quality company - is the standout horse in this field and should be winning this with relative ease.

Nothing is guaranteed over the bigger obstacles, and Global Society is the pick of the field.

Leopardstown selections

1.25pm Pat’s Choice

2.00pm Prevaricate

2.35pm Glengouly

3.10pm Mastermind

3.45pm Siberian Star

4.20pm Mt Leinster

4.50pm Super Citizen

5.20pm Rath Gaul Boy