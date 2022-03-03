RACING: Top tips for Friday's card at Dundalk

Dundalk stages an eight-race evening of flat racing on Friday, with 109 horses declared and €120,000 in prize-money.

The first race is at 4.55pm and the last at 8.30pm - find all the latest odds and tips at MyBettingSites.

Worth €37,500, the feature race of the evening is the Listed Patton Stakes, over one mile - with eight runners declared.

The three-year-old contest will likely be headed by the Ger Lyons-trained Juncture, who sports the famous Juddmonte silks and is a relative of the mighty Frankel. The grey filly impressed when winning a maiden at Leopardstown against her own sex, and was second to a subsequent Group One runner in Agatha, when last seen in a Group Three. She benefits from a 5lb sex allowance.

Absolute Ruler won convincingly over course and distance on his debut, before running a close third in a Group Two. A third run as a two-year-old was perhaps one too many, but the smartly-bred colt looks the main danger, providing he can bounce back to his earlier form.

In Ecstasy will be looking to land a course and distance hat-trick, following two strong-finishing successes at the back end of 2021. This is tougher, but he’s by no means out of it. John The Baptist was perhaps unlucky in running in a Group Two back in September, and on his strong-finishing success over 7f on his only other start, he enters calculations too.

Last time out winners, Sister Bridget and Angel Girl are joined by Morning Soldier and Mercurial, to make up the field.

At 5.30pm is a competitive six-furlong maiden, with a full field due to line up.

Joseph O’Brien’s Hypernova has been a middle of consistency over both five and six furlongs here this season, with his form figures reading 3223. There was very little separating the front three in his latest attempt, and he has to be due a success soon.

Silk Damask found a mile too far here a month ago, but showed up well over seven furlongs previously. She holds a massive chance over this shorter trip, particularly if she gets things her own way out on the front end.

Tawaazon’s best runs to date came over course and distance two weeks ago, finishing a half-length second to two-time winner Jered Maddox. The four-year-old Invincible Spirit gelding hasn’t raced a huge amount and could yet have more to offer in this sphere.

Gloria Rosa shaped promisingly when finishing a length behind Hypernova last time, and is likely to be right there again.

The market should prove a guide for the pick of the unraced entries, Lightly Spiced - a Memhas filly with a 5lb sex allowance.

Westernesse is a smartly-bred gelding who may well progress as a three-year-old.

Dundalk Selections

4.55pm Cedar Rapids

5.30pm Hypernova

6.00pm King Of Cashel

6.30pm Razdan

7.00pm Haroya

7.30pm Inflection Point

8.00pm In Ecstasy

8.30pm Simply Glorious