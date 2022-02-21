Some big market movers for Cheltenham after weekend action

Following a mixed weekend of racing, with Sunday’s meeting at Navan rescheduled for Tuesday, there has still been plenty of market action on both sides of the Irish Sea in relation to Cheltenham and the Aintree Grand National.

Meetings at Gowran Park, Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton all survived Storm Eunice - here are the latest Cheltenham market movers with Betfair.

Hillcrest - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

A comfortable success in the Grade Two Albert Bartlett Prestige Novices’ Hurdle sees Hillcrest half in price for March’s Albert Bartlett - 6/1 from 12/1.

Fakir D’oudairies - Ryanair Chase

Grade One Ascot Chase winner, Fakir D’oudairies is now 7/1 (from 12/1) for the Ryanair Chase - after beating home the Brits.

Melon - Ryanair Chase

Melon’s easy victory in the Grade Two Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park earns the 10-year-old a price-cut into 12/1 (from 14/1) for the Ryanair.

Adagio - Champion Hurdle

A promising second in the Grade Two Kingwell Hurdle earned Adagio a cut from 16/1 to 12/1 for the Champion Hurdle.

Good Risk At All - Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

Following his nine-length success in a handicap at Ascot, Good Risk At All is now 10/1 for the Ballymore (from 25/1).

Teahupoo - Champion Hurdle

Teahupoo’s convincing Grade Three Red Mills Trial Hurdle victory resulted in Champion Hurdle price-cut from 20/1 to 8/1.

Does He Know - Ultima Hcp & NH Chase

Kim Bailey’s Does He Know ran away with the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot and has shortened into 5/1 (from 8/1) for the Ultima and 8/1 (from 16/1) for the National Hunt Chase.

Porticello - Triumph Hurdle

Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle winner Porticello scored in fine fashion at Haydock, with Gary Moore’s four-year-old into 12/1 (from 14/1) for the Triumph.

Fortescue - Grand National

Following Saturday’s Swinley Chase, at Ascot, the strong-finishing winner Fortescue is now 25/1 from 66/1 for Aintree’s Grand National.