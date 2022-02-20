Fergal O’Brien weighing up Cheltenham Festival options for Imperial Alcazar

Fergal O’Brien is weighing up Cheltenham Festival targets for Imperial Alcazar after his taking success at the track on trials day in January.

Earlier in the season the eight-year-old was second to subsequent Listed winner Silver Forever on his chasing debut and crossed paths with the promising Pats Fancy when the runner-up in a three-mile novice handicap at Chepstow.

A step down in trip then followed in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in late January, with the bay jumping soundly to stride to an impressive 11-length victory despite carrying top-weight.

The Festival is the next port of call for the eight-year-old, and although a two-mile-four-furlong trip is a certainty connections are yet to decide between the Turners Novices’ Chase and the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase.

“He’s in good form and Cheltenham will be his next target, but as for what race he goes in, your guess is as good as mine right now,” O’Brien said.

“We’ll speak to the owners a bit closer to the time and see how we go.

“He’ll be entered in the two-and-half-mile handicap, he could go there, but I don’t see any point in putting him in the three-mile novice (Brown Advisory).

“I think he’s better off over two (miles) four (furlongs), it’ll be the two-four novice or the two-four handicap, either way.”

Imperial Alcazar was conceding weight to Pats Fancy when the two met at Chepstow, with the latter horse then going on to solidify that form when finishing second to Paul Nicholls’ highly-rated Bravemansgame at Newbury.

“It was good run, we gave that horse (Pats Fancy) a bit of weight as well so we’re very happy with our lad,” O’Brien said.

“Pats Fancy beat us over three miles and that day at Chepstow just wasn’t his day, he was cantering everywhere and he just couldn’t get into a rhythm and didn’t see the race out.

“That’s why I don’t think that trip is where he needs to be at the minute.

“He’s better off being left to use his stride and not mess around, Paddy (Brennan) was trying to save him a bit over three miles but over two and a half we know he stays and we can just let him stride on.”