Lights, camera, action - calling Donegal's aspiring filmmakers

You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to discover a landscape that is truly out of this world. Just ask the makers of Star Wars.

As we've seen over the past number of years, Donegal has become a mini-Hollywood.

The county has rightly gained an excellent reputation for having the ideal conditions and locations for anyone wanting to make a movie.

All you have to do is look at recent productions here - It is in Us All, God's Creatures. Obituary, In the land of Saints and Sinners and of course the big one, the 2017 epic, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Now there's an opportunity for those looking to move into this industry to test the water to see if they can carve out a career here at home.

The Donegal Film Office at Donegal County Council and the National Talent Academies for Film and TV and Crew Academy West are hosting a Donegal networking event in Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny on Friday, November 25.

The National Talent Academy (NTA) is an initiative of Screen Ireland to support and nurture diverse and regional talent with bespoke training opportunities and initiatives.

The council's film office acts as the main resource for filmmakers in Donegal and those who wish to film here from all over the world. It was established in 2003 to promote the region and to help develop the profile of the county.

Working in cooperation with Fís Éireann (Screen Ireland) the film office helps filmmakers to find locations, cast and crew, technical services and local service providers.

It has extensive experience with visual production and is more than happy to deal with enquiries, however big or small the production is.

Find out more about the Donegal Film Office website at donegalfilmoffice.ie

The networking event is aimed at filmmakers in the Donegal area who would like to strengthen their county's screen industry. This will include writers, directors, producers, and crew from all departments.

The networking event is for anyone interested in and/or currently working in film and TV. This session will act as an incubator for local talent, giving the opportunity for Donegal filmmakers to meet and network while hearing from the Donegal Film Office and NTA on upcoming training, opportunities, and initiatives. Including more details on Crew Academy West’s Passport to Production. Passport to Production is a Screen Ireland flagship programme which is now validated by the Technological University Dublin.

The Networking Coffee Morning in Letterkenny will run from 11am–1pm and is open to all.