Newtowncunningham first responders set up to ease emergency waiting times  

A first responders group set up in Newtowncunningham to address the issue of waiting times for emergency service response is now operational.

Newtowncunningham First Responders (NFCR) is a group of volunteers who are trained to attend specific types of emergency calls such as cardiac arrest, cardiac chest pain, stroke and choking when a person dials 999/112 in the area.

The community faces the issue of waiting times for emergency service response so the aim of the NCFR group is to reach a potential life-threatening emergency in the vital first minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.

The group's role is to help stabilise the patient and provide the appropriate care which may include CPR and defibrillation. The group will be covering Newtowncunningham, Burt, Killea, Carrigans and St Johnston.

Roddy Smith who is a lead paramedic at the Letterkenny ambulance base has been involved in the intense training of the group members since April of this year. He had been approached by members of the Newtowncunningham Residents Focus Group and asked to help set up the responders. A meeting was held and local people were asked to show an expression of interest. There are now 16 first responders trained and kitted out to attend certain medical emergencies while ambulance crews are awaited on. As well as the personal training received, each member has undertaken mandatory online training under the supervision of the HSE. Members have been awarded five certificates in various categories of their training and each person has signed a compulsory confidentiality agreement.

When 999 or 112 is dialled in the area, the NEOC ambulance control centre will contact the first responders' lead and notify them of the circumstances. The lead then notifies all the members of the group and up to four members will respond to the call-out. The members will have a medical kit bag and defibrillator with them on all occasions. As is in a lot of emergency callouts, the treatment in the early minutes of the likes of a stroke or cardiac arrest can be crucial.

As the group is a voluntary service, they will be raising funds towards having more defibrillators accessible in the areas and for the emergency response equipment necessary to provide the best service possible. Contributions will also help to keep the group functioning, growing and developing as they now go live.

Donations can be made to any of the group members or by lodging/transferring to their Credit Union account – BIC: LICUIE21 IBAN: IE76LICU99217010573267