Gallery: St Aengus' NS PTA fundraiser quiz in aid of Caitlin Strain

Quizzers from left, are: Jacqueline McConnellogue, Clare Doherty, Maria Barron and Anne Claire Devlin. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Quizzers from left, are: Jacqueline McConnellogue, Clare Doherty, Maria Barron and Anne Claire Devlin. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Local curate Fr John Duffy blesses the remains of the late Hugh Kelly on arrival at St Michael's Church, Creeslough this morning Picture: Nwnewspix
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.