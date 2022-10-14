Search

14 Oct 2022

Call for long term plan needed to tackle Lisfannon beach access issues

Access to popular Donegal beach restricted

The road leading into the Lisfannon beach has been closed off to motorists once again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

A long-term plan is needed to tackle ongoing issues with access to Lisfannon beach.

Access to the popular Inishowen beach was closed last week as repair works to the road were carried by Donegal County Council staff once again.

Coastal erosion coupled with severe storms in recent years has caused significant damage to the road on numerous occasions.

Buncrana-based councillor Rena Donaghey has called for a long-term plan to be put in place by council to deal with the issue.

“There have been issues with the road leading into Lisfannon now for a number of years,” Cllr Donaghey said. “Lisfannon is one of the busiest beaches in Inishowen, if not the county, due to its beauty and the large number of visitors it gets from Derry.

“Having the road closed continually because it needs to be repaired is unsustainable.

“That road has taken a lot of punishment recently with coastal erosion and severe storms which are getting worse and last longer.”

Cllr Donaghey also highlighted the safety concerns having the access road closed.

“Having the road closed forces people to park on the main road, which is irresponsible and dangerous.

“The main Derry road is one of the fastest and busiest regional roads in the country. So a long-term plan is needed to tackle the issue now.”

