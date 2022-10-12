Gallery: Tea and Tunes for Caitlin

Having a great day at Tea and Tunes for Caitlin are, from left, Eimear, Saoirse, Orlaigh and Saoirse. (Photos - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)
The coffins of Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan (insets) are taken into St Michael's Church in Creeslough. (North West Newspix)
Junior Infants at Moyle NS, Newtowncunningham, with teacher Grainne Graham. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
The coffin of Creeslough explosion victim James O’Flaherty being carried into St Mary’s Chapel in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.