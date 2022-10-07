Gallery: Buncrana's Christ Church celebrates Harvest Festival

Anne Moore who celebrated 60 years playing the church organ in Christ Church, Buncrana pictured with her three daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter and two great grandchildren. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Love A Little Sauce producer Susan McLaughlin who scooped a Blas na hÉireann bronze award for its Love A Little Caramel Dessert Sauce
Emma Doherty of Sligo Rovers with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for June/July
Members of the Ceolan School of Music Youth Club who entertained those in attendance at the launch of the ASPIRE Inishowen Youth Project
