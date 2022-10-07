Greencastle Community Centre scoops award

Greencastle Community Centre’s fundraising committee is celebrating winning the Donegal Volunteer Centre ME4U Award which recognises, encourages and celebrates volunteer projects throughout the county.

The fundraising committee has spearheaded several hugely successful events over the past 18 months.

A group of dedicated volunteers came together post-covid, to create a Fundraising Committee whose responsibility was solely to raise much needed funds through fun activities for the whole community.

The committee has a full timetable of events planned and to date have raised a significant amount which has been a great boost to the continuation of vital services at Greencastle Community Centre.

“The Fundraising Committee is an integral part of the future of Greencastle Community Centre and we can’t thank them enough,” said centre manager Susan McAleer.

A special mention also to Tony McAleer, Cathal Kelly, Hannah Faisal and James McSkeane who also received awards from Donegal Volunteering Centre for their volunteer contribution to Greencastle Community Centre on a regular basis.

If you would like to become a member of the fundraising committee or volunteer in any capacity, please contact centre manager Susan McAleer on 0749381054 or email: susan@greencastlecentre.ie.