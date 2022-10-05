Cashel na Cor recruitment issues raised at Health Forum

The appointment of a new manager at an Inishowen centre for people with learning difficulties has proved to be “challenging”, the HSE has confirmed.

Staffing issues at Cashel na Cor Resource Centre have been an ongoing issue due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to a lack of staff, users of the centre have seen the number of opening days reduced to just two days a week.

The issues were raised at the recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum by councillor Albert Doherty.

In a written response to Cllr Doherty, the HSE's Community Healthcare Organisation, Chief Officer for Donegal, Dermot Monaghan confirmed that the appointment of a new manager and staff nurse were “critical” in the reopening of Cashel na Cor to pre-Covid opening hours.

“The current level of day services will be increased to pre-Covid levels once a manager and nurse have been recruited. These roles are currently being covered from existing staff resources within the wider Disability Services which is impacting on capacity,” he said.

Mr Monaghan confirmed that the post for manager was approved last November but “recruitment has been challenging to date. Interviews are due to take place this month and the service, with HR and Recruitment support, aims to have a person in this role as soon as possible.”