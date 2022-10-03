Gallery: Malin GAA Club's Pre-Loved Fashion Show

Linda McDaid, Denise McCarron and Maria McLaughlin. (Photos-Kerrie Quinn, NWPRESSPICS)
Teacher Catriona with Erin and Oisin, Junior Infants at Urblereagh NS, Malin Head. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Broadcaster Bláthnaid Treacy along with Donal Heaney, Irish Water and Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’
The actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4% over the past three months to €290,630
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.