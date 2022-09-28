Redcastle Hotel named county’s best four-star hotel and golf resort

Inishowen’s Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel has been named the best four-star hotel and golf resort in Donegal in the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2022.

Redcastle Hotel is part of the Harcourt Hotel collection which also includes Titanic Hotel Belfast and Lough Eske Castle, Donegal.

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel is built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate.

Lux Life is a luxury publication detailing industry news and reviews for connoisseurs of luxury, corporate businesses.

Redcastle Hotel’s general manager Owen McGee said the award places Redcastle Hotel at the forefront of affordably luxurious hotels in the north of Ireland.

“We were thrilled to get the news of being the number one four-star hotel in Northern Ireland in the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2022. We were up against so many great hotels, so the team are very honoured to hear the news,” he said.

“The hotel recently unveiled part of the €500,000 refurbishment project which saw most of the rooms upgraded and we are planning a spa revamp right now, so things are really progressing.

"The hotel has a prime location, right on the shore of Lough Foyle, so staying here really is an experience. We hope this award will bring lots of new business to us and to the area.”

In addition to the work already done, the wedding and function suite, the Ocean Suite, overlooking the waters of Lough Foyle, is also being upgraded, he added.