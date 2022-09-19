Gallery: Inishowen Youth and Schoolboy League presentations

Special guest Ruaidhrí Higgins, manager Derry City FC presenting the U13 Div 3 winners Cockhill Braves with their trophies. Also pictured are Terence Moyne and Liam Porter, referees and Coaches Ryan McDaid, Phil Nelson, Kevin O'Donnell and Brian Murray
Special guest Ruaidhrí Higgins, manager Derry City FC presenting the U13 Div 3 winners Cockhill Braves with their trophies
Mica campaigners who travelled to the EU in Brussels in December 2021 to present to the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions. Included in the photograph is Luke ‘Ming’ Flanaghan MEP, Mica
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.