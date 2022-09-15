Gallery: Throwback Thursday: Around Inishowen's clubs and pubs

We have delved into the Inish Times photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from around the peninsula.
Girls night out in O'Flahertys, Elizabeth, Patricia, Ruth, Sharon, Sarah and Evelyn.
Tracey McKeague, organiser of the Sea Swimming for Mental Health "Harvest Moon" swim at Culdaff Beach, with from left, Michaela Ruddy, Maureen McLaughlin, George O'Doherty and Michaela McDaid
Donegakl County Council says it is experiencing a lot of difficulties with emergency accomodation in Inishowen
