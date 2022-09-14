Inishowen school extension plans given go-ahead to tender stage

Scoil Cholmcille in Newtowncunningham
The extension project for Newtowncunningham's Scoil Cholmcille has received approval to proceed to tender under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
The project will consist of two SET rooms.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said: "This confirmation is good news for the school community and will improve the offering and services of the school.
"I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and Cllr Paul Canning for his ongoing work in Newtowncunningham.
"I also thank the principal, the staff, students and parents of the schools for progressing the project."
