Blessing of Bike & Bikers to take place in Burt

St Aengus Church, Burt
The annual Blessing of Bikes and Bikers will take place at St Aengus Church, Burt this afternoon.
The blessing is scheduled for 1pm.
A collection will be taken up on the day for the Lough Swilly RNLI.
After the short service, there will be a bike run to Ned’s Point RNLI Station, where light refreshments will be served.
All are welcome to attend.
