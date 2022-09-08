Search

08 Sept 2022

HSE confirm recruitment issues with Inishowen's Cashel na Cor

Recruitment issues have forced the reduction in opening days at Cashel na Cor, the HSE has confirmed.

The centre for people with learning difficulties had to reduce the number of days it is open to users due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, since the scrapping of restrictions, Cashel na Cor continues to operate only two days per week compared to five days per week before the pandemic.

In a response to a query from the Inish Times, the HSE confirmed that “challenges in hiring and retaining staff” is the reason behind the inability of the centre to open five days a week.

The HSE confirmed the opening times at the Buncrana centre is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “The level of day service being provided in Cashel na Cor, Buncrana has been reduced on a short-term basis. This short-term reduction is reviewed on an ongoing basis, with the intention to return to full capacity at the earliest opportunity.

“The capacity issue is due to challenges in hiring and retaining staff at levels necessary to operate at full capacity while maintaining necessary standards of care and safety.

“The plan to resume full service to five days per week is based on the recruitment of the Manager and the vacant posts. This is being actively progressed with the service and HR.”

The spoksperson added: “The HSE is actively engaged in a comprehensive national and international recruitment processes for staff.

“The HSE will ensure all efforts are made to recruit the required staff for to operate the centre safely.

“The HSE regrets the impact of the reductions that have had to be taken on persons who attend Cashel na Cor and their families.

“The HSE is committed to having day services resumed at full capacity as soon as possible.”

