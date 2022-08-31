Motorists urged not to park on Inishowen's slipways

Motorists have been urged not to park along Inishowen's slipways.

Culdaff councillor Johnny McGuinness issued the plea after a motorist parked their vehicle along Bunagee Pier, blocking access to the pier and pontoon.

It is believed the driver of the Northern registered vehicle was parked at the pier for two hours whilst out on a diving expedition, causing significant disruption to local fishing boats and pedestrians.

“Unfortunately this is a common occurrence,” Cllr McGuinness said. “Some motorists seem to think it is acceptable to park on slipways, however it is not.

“This particular motorist parked on the slipway at Bunagee for two hours resulting in major disruption for two local fishing vessels.

“These boats could not launch because of this person parking on the slipway. These vessels are the lifeblood of the local community.

“Not only could these boats not launch but local wheelchairs could not access the pontoon. It is totally unacceptable.”

Cllr McGuinness also highlighted that Bunagee Pier is used by the RNLI to launch rigid inflatable lifeboats (RIBs) in case of an emergency.

“We have seen in recent weeks the dangers that the water can pose for people and in the event of an emergency the slipway should be kept clear at all times.

“People need to realise that people's are at stake.”