Gallery: Gerald Gallagher Memorial Darts Tournament

The Gerald Gallagher Memorial Darts Tournament was held on Saturday in the Foot Inn, Burnfoot with a great turnout of players entered as they had 71 men entries and 12 ladies entries also. Well done to the organisers and helpers throughout the day on a really well run tournament. The winner of Mens event coming through a really strong field of players was Alan Hegarty and Geraldine Harkin won Ladies tournament.
Members of the Gallagher family. PHOTOS: Kerri Quinn, nwpresspics
Work at the site at Grange, Inch has been continuing in recently despite an order for it to cease being issued in early 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.