24 Aug 2022

Malin GAA Club on the hunt for pre-loved occasion wear for 'Pre Loved Fashion Show'

Malin GAA Club is holding a 'Pre Loved Fashion Show'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Malin GAA club is on the hunt for pre-loved occasion wear for males, females and children of all ages for its upcoming 'Pre Loved Fashion Show' as a fundraiser for the ladies and underage teams.

The hugely anticipated event will take place in The Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa on Saturday, October 1.

A sparkling wine reception, followed by a catwalk showcasing some fabulous pre loved pieces. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to look through, try on and purchase the clothes from the fashion show.

Doors will open at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at €15 plus entry into the raffle.

Host of the event will be Stephen McLaughlin, founder of SML London and Junk Kouture judge.

The club is also looking for local producers of handmade occasion wear pieces including hats, fascinators, jewellery to showcase on the night.

The club can arrange private drop-offs by contacting any of the following, Elaine on 086 3902626, Margaret on 087 2352823, Mariah on 086 2405688 or by leaving in Laffertys Shop, Glengad.

