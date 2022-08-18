Swimmers gearing up for Saturday's Inch Mile Swim Challenge

Over 100 swimmers are set to take part in the Inch Mile Swim Challenge on Saturday.

And while entries are closed for the main event, there is still a limited number of places available in the Kinnegar 500-metre swim aimed primarily at those who are relatively new to open-water swimming.

Saturday's swimming spectacle is being organised by the Gartan Open Water Swimmers, in conjunction with Donegal Sports Partnership and Swim Ireland.

Gartan Open Water Swimmers member, Karen Crawford, explained that the Inch Mile Swim Challenged sold out quickly this year.

"We have capped the entry to around 100 and it's great to have this event back again,” she said. “It was first held in 2019, but because of Covid, we were unable to hold it for the last two years.

"There are still some places left in the Kinnegar 500. People can register online or they can turn up on the day.

“The Inch Mile Swim Challenge is fairly unique in that the competitors board the ferry in Rathmullan and are taken as far as Inch before jumping off and swimming back to Rathmullan.”

Karen pointed out that the challenge has attracted people from all parts.

"We have swimmers coming from the UK, Northern Ireland and from all parts of Ireland,” she said. There's also a father and son taking part who are using the event to prepare for the Europe to Asia Swim, the Hellespont, which is taking place at the end of August."

Registrations will open on Saturday at 9am at the Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports Club. The briefing for the Kinnegar 500 is scheduled for 10.45am, with the swim starting at 11am.

Participants in the Inch Mile will board the Lough Swilly Ferry at 12 noon for the 12.20 departure. The swimmers will hit the water around 12.30pm with lead competitors expected back in Rathmullan around 1pm.

Donegal Sports Partnership's Community Development Officer, Karen Guthrie, said the decision to add a second swim over 500 metres was an extremely positive development.

For more details or to register go to the Swim Ireland web page/ Kinnegar 500