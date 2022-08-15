Search

15 Aug 2022

Massive financial boost for Inishowen community groups

Groups in Killea, Moville and Desertegney to receive €50,000 each

The Bath Green in Moville

The Bath Green in Moville

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

Three Inishowen community groups have received a massive financial boost.

Groups in Killea, Moville and Desertegney will receive €50,000 each in CLÁR funding.

Killea Community Park Centre will use the funding to install a 'Community Pod' to provide a meeting space and ancillary services for the community in Killea.

The funding will also be used to provide accessible outdoor gym area including calisthenics stations to support all ages and abilities in an outdoor environment overlooking the sea at The Bath Green in Moville.

Desertegney Youth Club and Dunree Football Club will use the funding to upgrade the existing car parking facilities servicing the Foróige Youth Club, National School, local amenities and sports playing field.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue welcomed the CLÁR funding for local community projects.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister McConalogue said: "I am delighted that €500k has been allocated for 10 community projects throughout Donegal, making Donegal that highest recipient of funding today.

"This CLÁR programme helps community groups aid the important work they do in our communities. Thank you to all our volunteers and community groups for all the great work they do."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media