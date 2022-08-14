Gallery: Fundraising quiz in aid of Culdaff woman running the London Marathon for charity

Brian Bonner and Aine Doherty (B). (Photos-Kerrie Quinn, NWPRESSPICS)
Amelia with her brother Joshua and all his friends who travelled to be with the family for the Coffee Morning.
Caolan McGonagle, seen here in action against Malin in the All-County Football League, kicked three points for Buncrana against Downings. Photo: Tom Heaney
Ronan Frain of Letterkenny Gaels evades the challenge of James Monagle as Cormac Monagle watches on. Photo: Eunan Quinn
