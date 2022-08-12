Inishowen rowers en route to Isle of Islay for charity

A fundraiser with a difference has got underway.

The Pulling for the Hospice fundraiser will see a team of Inishowen rowers departing from Malin Head to row to Islay, the southernmost of the Inner Hebrides Islands, off the west coast of Scotland.

All proceeds from the row are in aid of the Friends of Inishowen Hospice. The highly regarded organisation cares for the people of Inishowen at home and in hospice wards, Carndonagh.

At any one time there will be four rowers on the boat along with a cox. The eight confirmed hardy crew members involved are: John Farren, Tara McConalogue, Oliver McConalogue, Colm Sweeney, Lisa Sweeney, John McGuinness, Eddie Doherty and Paddy McLaughlin 'Mooney'.

Event co-organiser John Farren said the Hospice was something which affected everyone in the peninsula.

“The Hospice caters for every family in Inishowen so we felt it was the most deserving cause that we could raise funds for.

“The idea of the row came up just before lockdown. It was a challenge that I had always wanted to do and I felt that doing it for a charity would be something to motivate myself and others to get fit to do it and it might inspire a bit of interest from the local community to support us.

“It certainly has done that. Anyone we have approached for sponsorship or donations has been very, very generous. We have set ourselves the target of raising €25,000 for the Inishowen Hospice in Carndonagh and we are very hopeful that we will surpass that.”

Donations can be made to this worthy cause at Pulling for the Hospice GoFundMePage. John also asked anyone interested in being one of the Main Sponsors for a €1,000 donation to get in touch with him on: 086 234 5181.