Calling all Inishowen Heritage Week event organisers

Have you organised or are planning to organise an event for National Heritage Week that takes place from Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21? If you are, support is available.

The County Donegal Heritage Office has organised a lunchtime event for all Heritage Week event organisers in the Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny at 1pm today.

Event organisers can collect National Heritage Week-branded merchandise free-of-charge at the event. Food and light refreshments will be served.

“There are over 50 events organised for Heritage Week in County Donegal so far” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“People from heritage organisations, community groups, museums, heritage centres and the Culture Division, Donegal County Council have come together again this year to produce a great Heritage Week events programme in County Donegal.

"Although we will not be producing our highly-popular, pocket-size County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide this year, we have a limited supply of National Heritage Week-branded merchandise that we can supply free-of-charge to Heritage Week event organisers.

"These include high-visibility vests, t-shirts, large flags, small flags, bunting, lanyards and pencils that event organisers can collect at Friday’s event.”

This year’s National Heritage Week theme is sustainable heritage and biodiversity and event organisers are encouraged to address this theme through built, cultural and natural heritage events and projects.

Online registration is now open and all events or projects can be registered on the National Heritage Week website at www.heritageweek.ie

There are training and information webinars with useful tips for organising and promoting your events and projects on the Heritage Week website.

If you would like to attend Friday’s event, please contact the County Donegal Heritage Office by e-mail at heritage@donegalcoco.ie or by telephone at (074) 917 2576.