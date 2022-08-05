Search

05 Aug 2022

Calling all Inishowen Heritage Week event organisers

Heritage Week

A selection of National Heritage Week-branded merchandise that Heritage Week event organisers can collect free-of-charge at the Donegal County Museum

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Have you organised or are planning to organise an event for National Heritage Week that takes place from Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21? If you are, support is available.

The County Donegal Heritage Office has organised a lunchtime event for all Heritage Week event organisers in the Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny at 1pm today.

Event organisers can collect National Heritage Week-branded merchandise free-of-charge at the event. Food and light refreshments will be served.

“There are over 50 events organised for Heritage Week in County Donegal so far” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“People from heritage organisations, community groups, museums, heritage centres and the Culture Division, Donegal County Council have come together again this year to produce a great Heritage Week events programme in County Donegal.

"Although we will not be producing our highly-popular, pocket-size County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide this year, we have a limited supply of National Heritage Week-branded merchandise that we can supply free-of-charge to Heritage Week event organisers. 

"These include high-visibility vests, t-shirts, large flags, small flags, bunting, lanyards and pencils that event organisers can collect at Friday’s event.”

 This year’s National Heritage Week theme is sustainable heritage and biodiversity and event organisers are encouraged to address this theme through built, cultural and natural heritage events and projects.

Online registration is now open and all events or projects can be registered on the National Heritage Week website at www.heritageweek.ie

There are training and information webinars with useful tips for organising and promoting your events and projects on the Heritage Week website.

If you would like to attend Friday’s event, please contact the County Donegal Heritage Office by e-mail at heritage@donegalcoco.ie or by telephone at (074) 917 2576.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media