Muff garda station to be open to public tomorrow

Muff garda station
Garda McGranaghan from the Buncrana Community Policing Unit will be at Muff Garda Station tomorrow (Friday, August 5) between the hours of 10am and 1pm.
"Please do drop in If you have any forms that you need to have signed, if you need advice/information or if you just want to have a chat," a garda spokesperson said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.