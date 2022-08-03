Search

03 Aug 2022

Annual ‘Artlink Members Show’ opens to public

New & established international artists showcased in ‘The Point of Perspective’ group exhibition

Lindsay Merlihan, curator of The Point of Perspective group art exhibition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The ‘Artlink Members Show 2022’ has officially opened at its stunning clifftop location of Fort Dunree in Donegal – which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the art collective’s formation in 1992 and includes a new group exhibition entitled 'The Point of Perspective'.

Curated by Lindsay Merlihan, Co-Director of the Galway-based 126 Artist-Run Gallery & Studios, the new exhibition includes the work of 40 artists from Ireland, the US & Canada – and will be on show in the Saldanha Gallery with free admission daily from 10:30am – 4:30pm up until August 28.

Team Artlink are delighted to continue the relationship between 126 Gallery and Artlink that invites a member board of 126 to curate its annual members show.

This year’s curator Lindsay Merlihan says the origins of ‘The Point of Perspective’ group art exhibition came about as a result of aspiring to celebrate Donegal’s rich natural resources – including its amazingly beautiful landscapes and spectacular, rugged coastline carved out for millennia by fierce winds and heavy Atlantic swells.

“Donegal is such an emotional landscape of mountainous peaks, the highest trails, and Ireland's highest point of landscape perspective” she said. “Indeed, it’s such an idyllic setting to reach the furthest point of perspective through the process of art.

“For our showcase event this year, we therefore encouraged members through the process of art-making to reach the highest point of perspective, allowing the process to take them on a journey, carrying them to the most prosperous point of realisation, a point of view reflecting a place of revelation.

“Indeed, we’ve literally been ‘blown away’ by this year’s artistic creations – which showcase the wonderfully diverse talents of the members of the Artlink community and represents a great variety of artistic genres and media including photography, sculpture, film and poetry, textiles, oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, etching and drawing!”

Lindsay added: "I have no doubts that the artworks selected for display in this year’s Members Show will further establish Artlink as a focal point of artistic expression along the Wild Atlantic Way – which is importantly helping to connect the local community and visitors alike to contemporary art, craft and design in ways that educate, challenge and inspire.
"I would therefore encourage as many people as possible to come along and visit this new group art exhibition – and discover for themselves the wonderful creativity of both emerging and established artists within the wider Artlink membership.
"Indeed, whilst the artworks on display in 2022 vary greatly in terms of media and approach, each new artist-member is joining a long list of distinguished artists who have been an integral part of the wider Artlink family since this outstanding collective was formed in 1992!”
The artists selected for the Members Show 2022 are Veronica Buchanan, Patrick Jude Clafferty, Deirdre Doherty, Patricia Doherty Roe, Roisin Doherty, Cara Donaghey, Aisling Dunne, Catherine Ellis, Mary Fahy, Kevin Harkin, Nuala Herron, Ailbhe Ni hEidhin, Janet Hoy, David Gepp, Eadaoin Glynn, Josephine Kelly, Vincent Kelly, Harry Kerr, Caroline Kuyper, Diaa Lagan, Diane Magee, Jenny Mahony, Maura Mason, Bernie Masterson, Anne McAlarney, Anne McCallion, Aodan McCardle, Martha McCulloch, Joanne McGowan, Sue Morris, Esther O’Kelly, Alan Patterson, Emma Porter, Nina Quigley, Paul Rooney, Mickey Rooney, Krisztina Rozanich, Sinead Smyth, Patricia Spokes and Geraldine Timlin.
For further information on the Artlink Members Show 2022 visit www.artlink.ie or contact Artlink Project Co-ordinator Rebecca Strain on 0864532428 / email artlinkfortdunree@gmail.com

