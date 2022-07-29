Flashback Friday: Clonmany Festival down through the years

With the Clonmany Festival returning this weekend after a three-year absence, the Inish Times has delved into the archives to relive some memories at the popular week-long event.
Huge crowds turned out to see Derek Ryan appear at the 2014 festival.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.