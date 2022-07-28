Buncrana's Troy Armour teams up with pop-icon Elton John

Buncrana man Troy Armour is teaming up with pop music superstar, Elton John.

The co-founder of Junk Kouture has signed a strategic partnership with Rocket Sports, the sports marketing agency co-founded by Sir Elton John, as its lead brand partnerships agency in the UK and Europe.

Rocket Sports will work with Junk Kouture to review its sponsorship proposition, construct a global and local partnership model, and establish new brand partnerships that are aligned to the core vision, to empower and enrich the lives of young people through creativity and sustainability.

This announcement follows the news that Etihad Airways has partnered with Junk Kouture as global airline partner, and the inaugural World Final will be hosted at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2023.

“Sport and entertainment are closely linked, and Junk Kouture has created a platform that uniquely combines education programmes, rich multi-channel media, and live events.

“At Rocket Sports we are always looking for innovative ways brands can engage with audiences authentically and at scale and Junk Kouture offers this in spades,” Ben Lampkin, Managing Director, Rocket Sports

“Our ambition for Junk Kouture is to bring it into every classroom in the world, reaching 1 billion young people over the next 10 years.

“In this quest it is vital for us to find the right partners, that not only align with our vision and values but have the global experience to help us realise this ambition.

“We are excited to have the team at Rocket Sports join us on this journey,” Troy Armour said.

Junk Kouture world finals

The World Final of Junk Kouture 2022 hosted at Etihad Arena on 11 January 2023.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates announces its partnership with Junk Kouture, the world’s largest sustainable youth fashion competition.

Junk Kouture’s partnership with Etihad Airways will see an exciting offering across multiple communication channels, joining the sustainability goals and efforts of both companies.

As part of the agreement, Etihad will provide flights to all competing teams in Junk Kouture across five international markets.

Locally, Etihad will donate obsolete aircraft items such as old seat covers, carpets, cabin crew uniforms and life vests to UAE schools participating in Junk Kouture for upcycling and use in their student’s designs.

A range of social media and content offerings will be developed and produced amplifying the message of grass roots change.

The partnership is announced in the lead up to the first ever World Final of Junk Kouture at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi scheduled for 11 January 2023.

The iconic gold venue will host the high-octane event celebrating youth creativity, sustainability, performance and self-expression. Sixty designs, including 10 from the UAE, and their teams from New York, London, Milan, Paris and Dublin will be flown to Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airways to compete for the title of World Designer of the Year.

Supporting Junk Kouture as an events partner at the Abu Dhabi City Final in Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island and the World Final at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island is Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

With the support of Miral and Etihad Airways, all international participants and supporters travelling to the World Final of Junk Kouture will be immersed in the culture and entertainment Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Curated to shine a light on the importance of climate change through creativity, Junk Kouture challenges young people to make striking and imaginative outfits out of 100% recyclable materials and items that are often unfairly labelled as waste.

Etihad Airways are also using innovation and creativity to transform the future of flying and they are leading the industry in decarbonising aviation.

The airline is reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives such as the Greenliner programme, research into sustainable aviation fuels and commitment to reduce single-use plastics.

This aligns with the young participants of Junk Kouture using their innovation to create fashion from materials such as orange peel, coffee capsules, Pampas grass and single use plastic bags therefore becoming the future generation of circular engineers.

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Junk Kouture which reinforces our position as a leader in sustainability.

“As the UAE’s national airline, we are proud to extend our own sustainability ambitions to empower our partners to contribute in their own way.

“In the past, we’ve successfully partnered with artists to recycle aircraft parts into sculptures, and we’re excited about this latest journey into the world of fashion.”

Troy Armour said: “We absolutely recognise and commend the tremendous efforts Etihad Airways are making towards sustainability and we’ve been blown away by their passion of what Junk Kouture is doing at grass roots level.

“They understand and want to support our drive for change in sustainability through creativity and innovation in young people, creating the circular engineers of tomorrow.

“Partnering with a global brand like Etihad Airways who aligns with our ethos and values, cements our mission at Junk Kouture and we look forward to having the team at Etihad Airways and Miral alongside us to make it happen.”

With the remaining five City Finals of Junk Kouture set to take place this autumn, including the Abu Dhabi City Final hosted in Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island, student participants from each city will battle it out for their place and a golden ticket presented by Etihad Airways on the night of the Junk Kouture World Final in the Etihad Arena on January 11, 2023.