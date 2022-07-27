PSNI appeal for help in locating mother and daughter

The PSNI are continuing to appeal to the public for help in locating Jacqueline Friars (39) and her five-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Jacqueline and Scarlett were last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday, 24th July in the Shantallow area of the city. Scarlet (pictured) is described as having hazel-coloured eyes and light brown hair, which was tied up in a ponytail.

Jacqueline is described as 39-years-old, of slim build, approximately 5’10” tall with shoulder length dark brown, curly hair, green eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a red check shirt, blue jeans and carrying a red handbag.



We believe Jacqueline and Scarlet may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland in a blue Ford Kuga with a green ‘Children On Board’ sticker.

We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and are appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to get in touch.

We are also appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacqueline and Scarlet, to call 101, quoting reference 1076 of 24/07/22.