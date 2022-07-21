Gallery: Throwback Thursday: Around Inishowen's clubs and pubs

We have delved into the Inish Times photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from around the peninsula.
Denise with her friends at her 21st birthday party at Tully's bar in Carndonagh
The history of the Church of the Sacred Heart graveyard in Carndonagh will be explored in one of many events taking place across Inishowen during National Heritage Week
Declan Bonner stepped down as Donegal senior football team manager on Wednesday evening. Photo: Sportsfile
The Buncrana Primary Care Centre, which can accommodate 126 staff, is expected to be officially opened in the coming weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.