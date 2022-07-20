Over 250 Ukrainian refugees living in Inishowen - new figures reveal

Over 250 Ukrainian refugees living in Inishowen
259 Ukrainian refugees are living in Inishowen, new figures have revealed.
Figures released by the HSE show that, as of July 10, there are 183 refugees living in the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area (LEA), while 76 are living in the Buncrana LEA.
This is an increase of 53 refugees since June 19.
The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has the highest number of refugees at 719. There are a total of 1,884 refugees living in Donegal.
Concerns are growing about how families displaced from homes affected by defective blocks will be accommodated
