Gallery: Throwback Thursday: Around Inishowen's clubs and pubs

We have delved into the Inish Times photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from around the peninsula.
Nicole and the girls enjoying the party.
Donegal Person of the year, hotelier and TV personality, Noel Cunningham alongside the dynamic duo of Donegal business women, Peggy Stringer and Deirdre McGlone at Sliabh Liag
Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin with Donegal TDs Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty viewing a crumbling Inch island home affected by mica
