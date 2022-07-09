Finally! Good weather arriving later in the day for Donegal and on Sunday

Finally a bit of good news weather wise after a few weeks of unseasonably miserable summer weather but you will have to wait until at least the afternoon as this morning will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and mist in places.

State forecaster Met Éireann is telling us that the afternoon and evening will be brighter with spells of sunshine developing.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light north to northwest breezes are anticipated.

In terms of the national outlook they say that high pressure will dominate bringing mostly warm and dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Tonight, it will be largely dry and mild with clear spells and perhaps a little mist or drizzle in places.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with light, variable breezes.

Sunday is looking the best prospect for the good weather and after some early morning mist or drizzle, highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes are expected.