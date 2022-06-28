Gardaí probe into fire started on the Mountain Road in Buncrana

On Thursday, June 23 at approximately 11.50pm gardaí in Buncrana received a report that a fire was in progress on the Mountain Road. Fire services were alerted and attended the call. It was established that tyres and other debris had been set alight on the road.

Gardaí are urging anyone who travelled on the Mountain road that night and who may have witnessed the incident or observed any suspicious behaviour to contact Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540.

"We ask anybody who had a dash-cam and who travelled on that stretch of road between 11pm and 11.50pm to make the footage available to gardaí," Sergeant Paul Wallace said.

Incidents such as this that requires the attendance of the fire services and other emergency services are viewed in a serious manner and will be fully investigated.

"The fire services could be required urgently to attend to a much more serious type of incident and as a result of this type of call out, valuable response time is delayed potentially putting lives at risk," a garda spokesperson said.