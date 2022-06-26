Government must respond to Mica Action Group concerns says Donegal TD Pringle

The Government has to listen to the Mica Action Group and respond to their concerns over the coming redress legislation, a Donegal TD has said.

Deputy Thomas Pringle (Ind.) said: “This legislation has to meet homeowner’s requirements. The Mica Action Group has been consistent and reasonable in their demands, and they have suggested many amendments to make the legislation acceptable.”

At Thursday’s meeting of the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Deputy Pringle asked Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group about his concerns on the general scheme of the bill.

Deputy Pringle said: “We haven’t seen the bill, but the Mica Action Group has been meeting with the Department. Michael Doherty said at the committee meeting that the action group has 35 different issues they have picked up on and suggested amendments to fix.

“We must see 100 per cent redress, no less. The Mica Action Group has also raised concerns about the need for penalty-free downsizing and inclusion of all property owners in the scheme, along with other issues.

“We all need to stand with the Mica Action Group and all those who have been affected by the mica crisis. Whether people like it or not, it is the Government that introduced light-touch regulation on our behalf – the Government acts on our behalf. And the Government has an obligation to see that the victims of this crisis receive the resolution they deserve.

“Deadline after deadline has been missed for publishing this legislation – the people affected by the mica crisis have already waited too long to see movement from this Government.

“There is no excuse not to get this right, and I will keep on this issue to make sure the legislation contains all the provisions people are owed,” he said.

Deputy Pringle said Government must also take steps to ensure this never happens again.

The deputy said: “There is nothing to stop this happening again, now, today. And that’s shocking.”