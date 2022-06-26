Inishowen to benefit from NWRC Business Support Centre link up

North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Business Support Centre (BSC) has formed a strategic partnership with Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) and Inishowen Skillnet, the Inishowen arm of Skillnet Ireland to further develop the skills, talent and enterprise in the North West region.

Highlighting the benefits of this collaboration NWRC Business Development Executive, Sinéad Milligan explained: “We signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) and are delighted to work with them to provide upskilling solutions that will support workforce development throughout the peninsula.

"I feel it is important for organisations to recognise and nurture the link between business strategy and talent and this collaboration provides a platform to develop upskilling programmes to support this.”

She continued: ”These training solutions will enhance SMEs competitiveness, improve operations and enable Inishowen Skillnet’s clients to acquire the skills they really need.

"Due to our geographical location, we have a shared interest in supporting SMEs throughout the North West Corridor so it made sense to explore this joint opportunity which in turn will support both inward and outward investment.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of IDP added: “Building bridges of collaboration with academic partners in the region is one of IDP’s strategic objectives and we are delighted to be working with NWRC Business Support Team who have been effective, agile and efficient and open to strengthening our partnership and working closely with Inishowen Skillnet.

"We welcome this opportunity to formalise the arrangements for collaboration through this MOU and look forward to further developing opportunities for people from Inishowen.’’

Inishowen Skillnet have a full portfolio of training programmes on offer from July 2022. These programmes range from Engineering, Logistics & Warehousing, Hospitality & Tourism, Business and Construction.

For more information about Inishowen Skillnet visit https://inishowenskillnet.ie/ and for further details on how the BSC can help your business email businesssupport@nwrc.ac.uk