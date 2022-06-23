McGrath praises all who saved a Donegal supporter's life after heart attack in Clones

The crowd making its way to St Tiernach's Park in Clones last Sunday week and, inset, County Board chairman Mick McGrath
Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath has applauded those present at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones last Sunday week, which saved the life of a Donegal supporter after ‘a major and almost fatal medical emergency’.
Dave Gallagher, from Glenfin and living in Dublin, suffered a heart attack entering the Monaghan venue before throw-in and was saved by the reactions of the emergency services and the Ulster GAA officials who were managing the event.
“In my position as County Chairman of CLG Donegal I've had some great moments of joy and some sad moments of sorrow since I took the role of chairman,” McGrath told The Donegal Democrat.
“We all enjoy winning and we must get over the days that don't go right on the pitches of Ulster and further afield.
“Having been involved for many years in logistical planning and management of the ‘behind the scenes preparation’ of teams and events on big match days, it's only right that constructive prematch and post match moments are recorded to improve the overall management as we strive to make things run smoothly and safely.
