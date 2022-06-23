Gallery: Throwback Thursday: Around Inishowen's clubs and pubs

We have delved into the Inish Times photographic archive once again this week with a gallery of pictures from around the peninsula.
Catherine McKenna, Kelly McGlinchey, Aisling Doogan Cleary, Shannon Furey, Sara Ryan and Nicole O'Connor
Mayor of Derry, Cllr Sandra Duffy launching the Waterside Half Marathon 2022 ‘We Run This Town’. Included are: Catherine Ashford and City of Derry Spartans runner. PHOTO: Jim McCafferty
The crowd making its way to St Tiernach's Park in Clones last Sunday week and, inset, County Board chairman Mick McGrath
