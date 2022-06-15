Newly formed Newtowncunningham development group focusing on community

In October 2020 a small number of the local community decided to hold a meeting online to talk about what collectively could be done for the village of Newtowncunningham now and going forward.

It was decided that a local community group be formed to help assist in the sustainable development of the village.

This group is in addition to the already successful and meaningful work continuously being carried out by long standing volunteers and the Tidy Towns group.

The Newtowncunningham Community Focus Group (NCFG) is made up of local residents, who have a shared interest in working together to develop the physical environment, enhancing the social fabric and the visual aesthetic quality of the village now and into the future.

The group have met online, and now in person, since 2020, approximately once a month, and have taken steps to develop the group's thinking, purpose and a mission statement.

This work was initially facilitated with the expert assistance of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP) and it has proven invaluable in the group reaching and understanding of what the ambitions can and should be as a community group.

The group are now currently working towards achieving charitable status and new members are always welcome.

One of the first endeavours of NCFG was to compile and publish a public consultation survey as the first step in the process of involving the wider community, to develop ideas and projects for the village and to avail of any future funding opportunities.

This provides an evidence base for funding applications made going forward. The scope of the survey was designed to cover all potential areas of interest to the Newtown village and surrounding environs and invited views and opinions on what is considered to be important and necessary for the future sustainable development of the village now and into the future.

Public Art

NCFG were delighted to secure funding during 2021 from the Minor Tourism Grant Funding and the Development Fund Initiative from Donegal County Council, to upgrade the footpath network providing better surfacing and connectivity from Colehill housing estate making it safe for people walking to neighbouring churches and supermarket.

This funding also secured the purchase of a new piece of local art for the village. Newtown's own Celtic Cross was erected and illuminated in time for St Patrick's Day earlier this year.

It was the work and beautiful craftmanship of local artist William McCracken from St Johnston whose main inspiration behind the piece was to reuse waste materials by way of salvaging and reusing over 400 horse shoes.

The beautiful Celtic Cross is absolutely 100% green and stands at 9 feet tall. The siting of the cross benefits from a commanding view of the busy adjoining road and sits comfortably between both the Church of Ireland and All Saints catholic church.

The cross so far has made a wonderful visual addition to the area, acts as a new local landmark and it is hoped will act as a new point of interest for tourists and visitors...and maybe a a new selfie stop along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Heritage

The Focus Group also prepared and submitted an application for a Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2022 and was successful in being awarded €2,000 in order to undertake a Newtown Minature Village Project which aims to increase the community's appreciation and understanding of the value of built, cultural and architectural heritage in the area and to start conversations about potential building preservation and conservation in the future.

The village possesses an important wealth of buildings of architectural and heritage importance.

Tourist Kiosk

In 2017, Newtowncunningham village received a funding allocation from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development to construct a community kiosk within the village.

The completion and opening of the kiosk had been on hold due to the public health pandemic. However, in recent weeks, the internal details and information maps have been finalised and completed by the Focus Group and they were delighted to have the kiosk opened to the public for the first time last weekend.

The kiosk is located in a highly visible location beside Kernans Supermarket and it is hoped that it will attract passers-by to stop in the and enjoy what is on offer in the locality. The kiosk will showcase and promote the local village amenities and provide tourist information in this regard.

Community First Responders

Following a recent public information meeting it was decided to begin the process of setting up a Community First Responders Team in the village.

Community First Responders (CFRs) are a team of trained volunteers who will be notified by the Ambulance Service when a cardiac arrest, stroke or choking incident is occuring in the local area.

The CFRs will respond and and begin treatment until the emergency services arrive.

Many other areas in the county have already CFR Teams in place who are working very successfully in support of the Ambulance service.

If you would be interested in helping support this initiative, get in touch by email to cfrnewtowncunningham@gmail.com

Walk and Talk

The Focus Group has received funding from Donegal Creative Culture Grant and are organising a culture and heritage themed 'Walk and Talk' in the village in early July.

This will be followed by a series of ceramics workshops where participants will work with a local artist on recreating some of the key architectural heritage buildings in Newtowncunningham.

Contact

For more information on any of our activities, book places or join our group, contact us on Facebook – Newtowncunningham Focus Group or email us at newtownfocus@gmail.com